URBANA — Dr. Phoebe E. Lenear was born April 29, 1965, in Chicago, to James Sr. and the late Theresa Sims Slaughter. She was the eighth of 10 children born into a family of singers and instrumentalists. She gave her life to Christ at an early age at Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of her uncle, the late Rev. J.B. Sims Jr.
She earned advanced degrees (B.S., M.S. and Ph.D.) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she was also a signature voice with the University of Illinois Black Chorus. In 1990, she was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, the late Rev. Booth E. Lenear. Two sons, Stephen Michael and Christopher Daniel, were born to this union.
For over 30 years, Dr. Lenear served as a faculty member, administrator, program manager and director of education, training and integration projects. Her positions in academia and the research sector have required extensive communication, collaboration and technical skills.
Dr. Lenear was most recently employed as technology transfer officer for the U.S. Army Engineering Research and Development Center (ERDC). Recently, she accepted God's call to preach the Gospel and preached her first sermon on June 23, 2019, under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Harold D. Davis, pastor of Grace Fellowship.
Dr. Lenear served her community faithfully, as a celebrated vocalist, member of Canaan Baptist Church (Urbana) and a charter member of Grace Fellowship Church (Champaign). She was also active as the founder and president of the Center for Educational Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CEESTEM), a nonprofit organization whose goal is to increase minority youth participation in STEM fields.
Dr. Lenear departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Slaughter, on July 22, 2002, and her husband, Rev. Booth E. Lenear, on July 4, 2012.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two devoted sons, Stephen Michael and Christopher Daniel Lenear of Urbana; her father, James Slaughter Sr. (Barbara) of Madison, Miss.; grandson, Zane Greyson; siblings, Patricia Slaughter Mitchell, James Slaughter Jr., Rev. Julius Slaughter, Phyllis Slaughter of Chicago, Jacques Slaughter (Elon) of Champaign, Pamela Slaughter Walker of Lynwood, Paula Slaughter Coleman of Richton Park, Penela Slaughter Lumpkin of Calumet City, Patrice Slaughter Lightfoot of East Hazel Crest, Carletta Slaughter, Jocelyn Slaughter White (Trey) and Jakki Slaughter of
Madison, Miss.; three close friends, Michelle Cooper, Nicole Devitt and Pamela Greer; and a host of godchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The period of public tribute and reflection will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church. The final resting place will be Danville National Cemetery.
Professional services were entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.