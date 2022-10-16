URBANA — Phylis Jean Jarrett, 84, of Urbana passed away Thursday (Oct. 13, 2022) at Paris Health & Rehab Center, Paris, Ill.
Funeral services for Phylis will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. There will be a visitation two hours prior to the funeral Wednesday (10 a.m. to noon) at the funeral home. Hank Sanford will officiate.
Phylis was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Urbana, a daughter of Renos and Mildred (Frederick) Rawley. She married Orval Jarrett on Nov. 16, 1958, in Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Kenneth (Becky) Jarrett of Urbana and John (Brenda) Jarrett of Urbana; six grandchildren, Allison, Justin, Matthew, Brooke, Laura and Jennifer; five great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Esther, Lena, Ruth, Logan and one coming in November; and a sister, Karen Rankin of Gibson City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lou McPheeters; and a brother, Richard Rawley.
Phylis attended Champaign schools and Quest Church in Urbana. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafts, gardening, flowers, her cat, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Webber Street Christan Church. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.