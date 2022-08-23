WESTVILLE — Phyllis A. Baszis, 88, of Danville, formerly of Westville, a familiar face in the Vermilion County funeral profession for over 30 years, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Phyllis was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Danville, to Lee A. and Mary L. Sumiloski Zielinski.
Survivors include two sons, Benedict L. Baszis of Phoenix and Anthony D. (Jody) Baszis of Danville; one daughter, Rita (Jerry) Lomax of Cayuga, Ind.; one brother, Daniel (Diane) Zielinski of Westville, Ind.; one sister, Marilee Rapp of Normal; four grandchildren, Wendy (Jason) Schueller, Andrew (Jen) Jones, Alex Bazsis and Michael (Andria) Bazsis; and six great-grandchildren, Olivia Schueller, Bennett Schueller, Lydia Jones, Jaych Schueller, Scarlett Jones and Aiden Bazsis.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert, and one sister, Virginia.
Phyllis joined Cyril M. Urbas in the operation of Urbas Funeral Home in Westville in 1974 and continued after his death, as well as becoming affiliated with Lakeside Funeral Chapel in Danville, Johnson-Lakeside Funeral Chapel in Oakwood and the merger of Lakeside Funeral Chapel and Barrick and Son Funeral Home. She retired as office manager and funeral director assistant when the funeral homes sold. Phyllis was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville and St. Issac Rosary & Alter Society. She served on the St. Elizabeth Auxiliary Board and loved cooking and being involved in her grandchildren’s activities.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Danville. Father Steven Loftus as celebrant. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Danville. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic.
Memorials in her memory may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Schlarman Academy. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.