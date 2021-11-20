PAXTON — Phyllis J. Anderson, 89, of Paxton passed away at 10:25 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 111 E. Second St., Dixon, at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Phyllis was born on a beautiful fall day, Oct. 21, 1932, in Dixon, to William Herbert and Georgia Bryant Pruitt Mayes. She was the third youngest of 11 children and was raised by her older sisters when their mother passed during childbirth. All of the siblings remained very close their entire lives.
She graduated from Dixon High School in 1950 and married Ronald L. Sitter on April 5, 1951, at the First Baptist Church in Dixon. Together they shared three children, Peggy, Jay W. and Patricia.
Phyllis worked for Dekalb County Health Department, Dixon One Stop and Forster Implement Co. as a bookkeeper. She later worked at Illinois Knights Templar Home, Paxton, and the Ford County Health Department as a nurse aide and was a home health care provider for many years. She truly loved her work with the elderly and was so very patient, gentle and kind to all she cared for.
In September 1973, she married Arnold Anderson at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. They made their home in Paxton for 43 years. He preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2017.
Phyllis was a member of Evangelical Covenant Church, Paxton. She served graciously on the Diaconate Board, Covenant Women, kitchen committee, Kid’s Club and attended adult Sunday school class. She especially enjoyed Wednesday morning Bible study with her friends, led by Pastor Craig Pinley, and attended Ford County Christian Women’s Club for a lot of years. She was very strong in her faith, loved her church, serving the Lord and spreading the word of Jesus, John 3:16. She and her husband also delighted in delivering Meals on Wheels to shut-ins in Paxton.
Phyllis was a wonderful baker and cook, making the most delicious pies. She was known to drive around and find someone who looked like they needed a pie. She was affectionately called the “Pie Lady.” One of her very favorite things was hosting family night dinners, where everyone could bring a friend. She was happiest in her kitchen, at home and at church.
She was wise, witty and a person of strong virtue who had the best advice and a wicked sense of humor. She loved her family and will be missed beyond words.
Phyllis is survived by her three children, Peggy Forster, Jay W. Sitter and Patty (Blake) Johnson; three stepdaughters, Susan Thomas, Laura Cline and Nancy Gibb; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and seven sisters.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Dixon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.