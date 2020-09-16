OGDEN — Phyllis M. Anderson, 83, of Ogden passed away peacefully at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the home of her caregiver, Janice Elwell, in Danville.
Phyllis was born April 23, 1936, in Poland, Ind., to Dennis Edwin and Mildred Lucille Butterman Neese. She married Don Denny on Feb. 20, 1954; they were the parents of one daughter, Deborah. Phyllis later married Karl E. Anderson on March 23, 1970. Karl preceded her in death in 2011.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Ray) Zbinden; a stepson, Mike (Diane Ducey) Anderson; a brother, Charles (Margie) Neese; caretaker, Janice Elwell; grandson, Brian Zbinden; four stepgrandchildren, Kelly, Gabrielle, Anna and Aidan Anderson; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Matthew Jeffries Jr. and Johnathan Anderson; several nieces and a nephew; her Indiana family; and Don Denny.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Neese.
Phyllis retired from Solo Cup in Urbana before working for eight years at Newton’s Cleaning & Restoration, LLC, in Danville. She enjoyed quilting and belonged to Safari Sisters Quilting Club, Heart & Hands Night Quilters. She was also active in the Ladies Group at Catlin Church of Christ. She enjoyed square dancing and was a member of Swing-N-Travelers Dance Club. She liked traveling and camping as well as truly enjoying her family and friends.
Phyllis asked there be no mourning or tears. Please go on living life as normal, cause she will be watching!
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Salt Fork Center located at Homer Lake, near Homer, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pastor Jay Sorrell will officiate a brief service at 2:30 p.m.
Memorials to the St. Joseph Community Food Pantry, c/o St. Joseph Church of Christ, 226 E. Sherman St., St. Joseph, IL 61873.
Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling arrangements. Click on her obituary at robisonchapel.com to leave a note for the family.