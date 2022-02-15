SADORUS — Phyllis Ann Henry, 68, of Grandview, Texas, formerly of Sadorus, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Phyllis was born July 30, 1953, in Champaign, the daughter of the late Marion and Gertrude (Roberts) Henry.
Those who knew Phyllis knew she was a tough hard worker, a leader, a strong loving mother and a Christian woman. She never met a stranger and always offered a lending hand. She also had an opinion about everything and always spoke what was on her mind. She loved to cook for others and always wanted to please others.
She grew up in the farming and cattle industry. Her passion for livestock was passed along to both her children and grandchildren. Phyllis was a proud grammy to four beautiful granddaughters. She was so incredibly proud of her children for becoming great parents and setting the example to their children as she did to them.
She is survived by her son, Justin Miller, his wife, Jena, and their two daughters, Dakota and Kinley, of Grandview, Texas; daughter, Jodi Riggan, her husband, Zachary, and their two daughters, Kali Jo and Rylnn, of Merkel, Texas; brother, Gerald Henry, and his wife, Juanita, of Sadorus; and two sisters, Marguerite Zahnd and her husband, Larry, of Champaign and Lavergne Haines of Sadorus.
She was predeceased by her parents, Marion and Gertrude Henry of Sadorus.
A memorial serivce is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Grandview First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Fourth St., Grandview, Texas. The family will then have a memorial on March 17 at Sadorus United Methodist Church, 214 W. Church St., Sadorus. The time is yet to be determined. Floral arrangements can be arranged through Darrell Whitsel Florist & Greenhouse, Alvarado, Texas, 817-783-3250.
