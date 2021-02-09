DANVILLE — Phyllis Cecilia Blanden, 80, of Danville peacefully transitioned to her eternal home at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Phyllis was born to Alonzo B. Cail and Frances Mason Cail on Aug. 15, 1940, in Danville, the oldest of three children.
She married Leo Young in 1959, and together they had three daughters and one son. In 1984, Phyllis married her husband, Edward Blanden Sr., a wonderful bond that has lasted 36 years. This bond blended three families, forming many special relationships and friendships.
Phyllis graduated as part of the Schlarman High School Class of 1958, attended Danville Area Community College, and worked as an engineering material and handling analyst for 31 years at Hyster/NACCO. She retired on Jan. 3, 2003.
She was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church, serving in various capacities including trustee, church clerk, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher. Phyllis enjoyed singing and praising the Lord as a member of the Gospel Choir, Praise Team and Sanctuary Choir. She was also one of the church mothers.
Phyllis loved Danville and was passionate about service to her community. She looked forward to participating in the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir every year and was a member of the Black Unity Organization, mentoring and pouring love into many young women. She was a foster parent for five years and served as a mentor with the Big Brothers Big Sisters/Danville School District Mentoring Program.
A “people person,” Phyllis showed her love to all. Nothing was more important than spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also looked forward to her Friday Night Divas Dinner Club and the Schlarman Class of 1958 Lunch Group, where she cherished those long-lasting friendships. She really enjoyed traveling with her husband. Some of her favorite vacation trips included Myrtle Beach, St. Simons’ Island and Florida.
Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory her best friend and husband, Edward Blanden Sr.; four daughters, Terri Durrence of Danville, Sheila (Scott) Schendel and Joan (Daniel) Walls of Champaign and LaTonya (Nathaniel) Turner of Zionsville, Ind.; a son, Edward Blanden II of Danville; one brother, Ronald (Candace) Cail of Monroe, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Daniel Walls III, Catherine Barefield, Dustin Walls, Caila Young, Naeem Turner-Bandele, Edward Blanden III, Skye Carter and LeLani Burrows-Blanden; six great-grandchildren, Marcus Hughes, Mariah Hughes, Leilani Robertson, Mi’Arrah Caruthers, Mehki Caruthers and A’Mir Caruthers; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Janice Lewis; and a son, Todd Eric Young.
Her favorite scripture: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." (Philippians 4:13)
A private family funeral service will commence at noon Thursday, Feb. 11, at Second Baptist Church, 940 N. Franklin St., Danville. Officiating will be Pastor Rickey E. Parks. Eulogist will be Pastor Ricky Hoskins. A private visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St. Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.
For the many people from near and far who have expressed condolences, love and appreciation, please join us at the Leek and Sons Funeral Home Facebook page to be a part of her homegoing services.