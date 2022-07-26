FISHER — Phyllis A. Crooks, 91, of Fisher passed away at her home on the morning of Sunday, July 24, 2022.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
She was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Mahomet Township, a daughter of Frank and Mildred (Armstrong) Castor. She married Delmar Crooks on April 11, 1949, in Pittsfield. He preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Craig (Kathy) Crooks of Fisher; two daughters, Cheryl (David) Koch of Medina, Ohio, and Christine (Steve) Schriber of Mesa, Ariz.; two sisters, Lola Brown of Champaign and Carolyn McGaughey of Kansas City, Kan.; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Phyllis farmed with her family in the Fisher area for over 40 years. She was a member of Fisher United Methodist Church.