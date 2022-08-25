RANTOUL — Phyllis Ann Davis, 80, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 23, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 1 Saturday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Robert Freeman will officiate. There will be a gathering of friends and family for one hour prior to the service.
She was born June 30, 1942, in Urbana, a daughter of Paul and Erma (Funkhouser) Schneider.
She is survived by three children, Jennifer (Michael) Yates of Rantoul, David (Jenny) Davis of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Robert Davis of Rantoul; a brother, Ronald (Nita) Schneider of Rantoul; a sister, Kathy Schneider of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Daniel) McIntyre of Urbana, Stephen "Kayce" (Andrea) Davis of Naples, Fla., Tanner Doucet of Lincoln, Neb., Hailee Davis of Charleston, Delaney Davis of Ft. Wayne and Asher Davis of Ft Wayne.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Barnes.
Phyllis earned her associate degree with honors from Parkland College and her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois in the school of social work. During her internship, she helped write the Domestic Violence Act for the state of Illinois. She was an advocate for spousal and child abuse, changing lives she wasn’t even aware of. She was a very strong and intelligent woman, well ahead of her time, raising her children, advocating for the abused as well as the abuser. She pushed her children to make a difference and serve others. While she was humble, her legacy of aid and understanding will live on.
She is a loyal alumni of the UI. She enjoyed drawing and photography in any spare time she could find. ILL-INI forever!