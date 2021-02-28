SAVOY — Phyllis Mae (Seput) Denny, 90, born Jan. 31, 1931, died Feb. 20, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis Mae Scambitis and Alexander Peter Seput; brother, Alex Seput; and beloved husband of 64 years, Terry Denny.
She is survived by one sister, Virginia Detloff; four children, Kerry Denny, Todd Denny, Jill Blake and Wendy Denny (Bunny McCarthy); three grandchildren, Jenny Blake, Skylar Dewitte and Ailia McCarthy; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was a remarkable woman who exemplified humility, strength and grace. She had a unique and keen sense of perception, and her words carried weight. She had a rich sense of humor and wonderful resonance when she laughed.
Phyllis creatively expressed herself through her passion of art and music She was a brilliant vocalist; talented painter, potter and weaver; and avid gardener. She earned her BS.Ed from the University of Michigan and her MFA from the UI and was admired as a teacher of the arts.
Fortune smiled upon those who had Phyllis in their lives. She was beloved by many and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Terry Denny Memorial Graduate Education Scholarship Fund at givivg.ill.edu. Type "Terry Denny" in search box fund 775252.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).