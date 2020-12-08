FARMER CITY — Phyllis E. Hieronymus, 87, of Farmer City passed away at 2 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, with Pastor Sandi Hire officiating. There will be no visitation. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Weedman United Methodist Church or Cunningham Children’s Home, Urbana. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Phyllis was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Normal, a daughter of Owen and Zearl Holoch Plotner. She married Robert C. Hieronymus on July 1, 1951, at Weedman United Methodist Church. He passed away on July 12, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Connie) Hieronymus of Farmer City, Karen (Cleve) Karch of Charleston and Donna Kay Hieronymus of Charleston; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Nathan Hieronymus.
Phyllis and her husband farmed in the Farmer City area for many years.
Phyllis was a member of Weedman United Methodist Church. She was a district officer of the United Methodist Women for 13 years. Phyllis was a former member of the DeWitt County Home Extension, a 4-H leader for many years and a board member of the Cunningham Children’s Home. She also was a volunteer for the Farmer City Resource Center and Carle Hospice Program.