MONTICELLO — Phyllis E. Strohl, 98, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, passed away at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 23, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, masks will be required. Following visitation on Saturday, we will go to Bement Township Cemetery for a graveside service with Pastor Tim Davis officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church of Bement or the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Phyllis was born on Dec. 10, 1922, in Beecher City. Her parents were Jack and Fleta White. She married John Strohl on Oct. 2, 1943, in Shelbyville, and he passed away on May 21, 1995.
Surviving children are Linda (Allen) Schwartz of Ivesdale, Richard (Barbara) Strohl of Schwertner, Texas, and daughter-in-law Jane Strohl of Highland. Surviving grandchildren are David (Colleen) Schwartz, Richard (Cara) Schwartz, Amanda (Matt) Caminiti and Adam Strohl; as well as five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Max White of Effingham; and two sisters, Mary Jane Goodwin of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Peggy Ann Tucker of Cowden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Strohl; grandson, Todd Strohl; and eight brothers.
Phyllis was a member of First Christian Church of Bement, an LPN for several area doctors and loved quilting, cardinal baseball and being an election judge; but her greatest love was spending time with her family and grandchildren. They said she was a mom and grandma to half the town of Bement.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Phyllis E. Strohl, “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.