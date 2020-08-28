TOLONO — Phyllis Jean Elliott, 87, of Tolono died Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.
Phyllis was born on Oct. 19, 1932, in West York, the daughter of Cecil and Helena Reynolds. She married Gene Elliott on Aug. 16, 1968. She is survived by her children, Doug (Lannie) Stewart of Tolono, Donna (Jim) Spencer of Tuscola, Tina (Max) Neal of Pesotum and Dee Jay Stewart of Tolono. Phyllis had 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Debra Jean; son, David Gene; daughter-in-law, Lesa Stewart; three brothers; and five sisters.
Phyllis and her husband ran the Parkville Tavern for many years. Later, she ran a housecleaning business until she retired at age 75.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Lewis Cemetery, rural Douglas County. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Kayce and her staff at Brookstone Estates in Tuscola for the wonderful care and attention they gave Mom during her stay.
