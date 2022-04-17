ROBERTS — Phyllis D. Flessner, 69, of Roberts passed away suddenly Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts. Pastor Priscilla Gerdes will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Phyllis’ name may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Phyllis was born June 22, 1952, in Paxton, a daughter of Chester H. and Aldene Y. Tornowski Sans. She married Lloyd K. Flessner on Oct. 31, 1970, in Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lloyd K. “Bud” Flessner of Roberts; three sons, John Flessner of Champaign, Joseph Flessner of Champaign and James (Rebecca) Flessner of Loda; four grandchildren, whom she was very proud of, Ariel (Axl) Denault of Paxton, Austin (Taylor Nelson) Flessner of Forrest, Autumn (Rudy) DeYoung of Donovan and Alexis (Colton Burr) Stevens of St. Joseph; three special great-grandchildren, Xander, Isabella and Amberley; two sisters, Becky Milstead of Frankfort, Ind., and Cheryl (Brett) Keiper of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; and two brothers, Alan (Sandy) Sans of Bloomington and Dode (Debbie) Sans of Paxton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Flessner, and her parents.
Phyllis enjoyed woodworking, cross-stitching and attending auctions. She was happiest when she was with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.