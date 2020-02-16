BUCKLEY — Phyllis I. Henegar, 91, of Buckley passed away at 3:30 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Visitation will be one hour before the service Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Phyllis was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Wentworth, S.D., the daughter of Fred and Lydia Weerts Lessman. She married Samuel F. Henegar on June 2, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He preceded her in death Dec. 7, 2000.
She is survived by a daughter, Vicki (Tim) Peter of Murphysboro; a son, Todd (Melody) Henegar of Thomasboro; three grandchildren, Dana (Nick) Martin, Kyle (Maddie Flesner) Henegar and Kaitlyn (Eric) Hamilton; three great-grandchildren, Will, Julia and Finn Martin; one sister, Gerry Schuldt of Buckley; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Herb and Bert Lessman.
Phyllis grew up in Wentworth and moved to Buckley her senior year of high school. She graduated from Buckley High School. She was the secretary for St. John’s Lutheran Church and school for 22 years. At the age of 58, she went to work for the University of Illinois Plant Pathology and retired after 20 years.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and Ladies Aid. Phyllis enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and pepper. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her delicious pies.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Ladies Aid. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.