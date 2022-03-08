GRANDVIEW, Texas — Phyllis Ann Henry, 68, of Grandview, Texas, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Phyllis was formerly from Sadorus. She was the daughter of the late Marion and Gertrude Henry (formerly Roberts). She is survived by her son, Justin Miller, wife Jena and two daughters of Grandview; and daughter, Jodi Riggan, husband Zachary and two daughters of Merkel, Texas. Phyllis had a brother, Gerald Henry, and wife Juanita of Sadorus; and sisters, Marguerite Zahnd and husband Larry from Champaign and Lavergne Haines of Sadorus.
Memorial services will be held at Sadorus Methodist Church, Sadorus, on March 17 at 11 a.m.