GIBSON CITY — Phyllis J. Brickman, 95, a Northland resident of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Gibson City, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022) at Benton House of Tiffany Springs in Kansas City. Phyllis was born Oct. 2, 1927, to Henry and Edna (Powers) Mattes, in Chapin.
Phyllis was united in marriage with Henry Brickman Sr. on Aug. 29, 1948, in Chapin. He preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2017.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Henry “Hank” (Judy) Brickman Jr. of Kansas City; two granddaughters, Megan (Brad) Berger and Veronica (Graham) Goodman, both of Kansas City; four great-grandchildren, Izabella, Zaylee, Callie and Gabriel; and a sister, Frances Bower of Smyrna, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth, and sister, Mary.
Phyllis graduated from Chapin Community High School and attended IBM’s School of Business in Chicago.
Phyllis worked first at IBM in Chicago and as church secretary at Presbyterian Church in Gibson City. For 24 years, she was the executive secretary and personnel director for Gibson Community Hospital. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Gibson City for over 60 years, where she was involved with many activities teaching Sunday school, various committees and projects. Her passions were her family, friends, traveling and card games with her card clubs. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A graveside service will be held in the near future at Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello. Placement of the urn will immediately follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Brickman family would like to thank Benton House of Tiffany Springs for their exceptional care and kindness. And a special heartfelt thanks to her caregivers over the years, Laura (Mest) Roman, Wendy Burch, Tracey Williamson, Hannah Hazelman, Leslie Gaither, Nancy Sell, Sabrina Rhodes and Jorge De La Torre, for their loving kindness in all they did to add so much to her quality of life.