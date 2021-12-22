HOOPESTON — Phyllis Jean Sturm, 61, of Hoopeston passed away at 10:42 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born May 13, 1960, in Lincoln, the daughter of John and Virginia Lee (Blaum) Aldag. She married David Sturm on July 21, 1990, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hoopeston. He survives in Hoopeston.
She is also survived by one stepdaughter, Jessica (Billy) Burke of Hoopeston; two stepsons, Andrew Sturm of San Diego and Lucas (Karah) Sturm of Rossville; two brothers, John Aldag (Michele Dady) of Maplewood, Minn., and Larry (Debbie) Aldag of Springfield; two brothers-in-law, Dennis (Theresa) Sturm of Paxton and Robert (Teresa) Sturm of Paxton; four grandchildren, Alexa Burke, Noah Burke, Addilyn Sturm and Violet Sturm; one aunt, Sherrill Blaum; one stepaunt, Evelyn Rinnert; one uncle, Wayne LaForge; one stepuncle, Kenneth Sturm; two nieces, Anne Aldag and Emily Lynch; one nephew, Matt (Natalia) Aldag; two stepnieces; and five stepnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sue Aldag.
Phyllis was a teacher at Hoopeston area schools for 10 years, teaching children with special needs. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hoopeston, where she served as the financial secretary and oversaw the Cradle Roll. She loved working outside with her flowers and doing yard work. Phyllis also enjoyed camping, traveling to many states and Canada, and going to flea markets.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 302 N. Market St., Hoopeston. The memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the church with the Rev. Phillip Callahan officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 302 N. Market St., Hoopeston, IL 60942, or the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.), 901 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Phyllis’ eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.