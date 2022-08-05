URBANA — Phyllis “Kay” Matthews, 77, of Urbana gave up her battle with cancer to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday (Aug. 1, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Kay was born Sept. 11, 1944, at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield, the daughter of Donal and Bernice Daniel. She married Martin Matthews on July 22, 1983, at Webber Street Christian Church, Urbana; he survives.
Kay graduated from East Pike in 1962 and Lincoln Christian College in 1966. She worked as a church secretary for 51 years.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Marty; two daughters, Jackie (Don) Terrell of Blandinsville and Jeri (Bodie) Cargo of rural Rantoul; six grandchildren, Jenny Brush, Katie Wisslead, Maggie Link, Justin Cargo, Kalie Cargo and Carlie Cargo; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean (Ellis) Sanderson of Pittsfield; two brothers, Jerry Daniel and Terry (Nancy) Daniel, both of Pittsfield; two nieces, Jeana (Russ) Sealock and Kim (Troy) Bauer, both of Pittsfield; and two nephews, Doug (Rhonda) Daniel and Brian (Becky) Daniel, both of Pittsfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eleanor Daniel and Glenna Louise Daniel (infant); and her beloved pets, Toby, Herbie and Taz.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Joe Sanders will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy, or the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.