TUSCOLA — Phyllis J. Kleiss, 89, of Tuscola passed away surrounded by loved ones at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at Carriage Crossing, Arcola.
Services celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Phyllis was born July 3, 1930, in Villa Grove, the daughter of Gaines and Ethel Ingel Patterson. She married the love of her life, Paul W. Kleiss, on Aug. 23, 1948, in Villa Grove. He preceded her in death May 1, 2016.
Surviving are her daughters, Pamela (Clark) Sprague of Tuscola and Kathleen (Gary) Campbell of Westfield, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; son-in-law, Todd Black of Tuscola; sisters, Barbara Thomas of Villa Grove and Ramona Mitsdarfer of Longview; and special caregivers, Lori, Linda and Stephany.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Judy Black; and son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Carolyn Kleiss.
Phyllis was a homemaker and worked at the Kleiss Country Market for over 20 years. She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. She loved spending winters in Florida and loved shopping with the girls.
Phyllis enjoyed her last days with friends and staff at Carriage Crossing in Arcola. She was known for her sense of humor and giving spirit. She will be deeply missed.
Memorials are suggested to Harbor Light Hospice, Decatur, or the Arcola Carriage Crossing Activity Fund. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.