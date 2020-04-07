OGDEN — Phyllis M. Anderson, 83, of Ogden passed away peacefully at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at the home of her caregiver, Janice Elwell, in Danville.
Phyllis was born April 23, 1936, in Poland, Ind., to Dennis Edwin and Mildred Lucille Butterman Neese. She married Don Denny on Feb. 20, 1954; they were the parents of one daughter, Deborah. Phyllis later married Karl E. Anderson on March 23, 1970. Karl preceded her in death in 2011.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Ray) Zbinden; a stepson, Mike (Diane Ducey) Anderson; a brother, Charles (Margie) Neese; her caretaker, Janice Elwell; one grandson, Brian Zbinden; four stepgrandchildren, Kelly, Gabrielle, Anna and Aidan Anderson; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Matthew Jeffries Jr. and Johnathan Anderson; several nieces and a nephew; her Indiana family; and Don Denny.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Neese.
Phyllis retired from Solo Cup in Urbana before working for eight years at Newton’s Cleaning & Restoration LLC in Danville. She enjoyed quilting and belonged to Safari Sisters Quilting Club and Heart & Hands Night Quilters. She was also active in the Ladies Group at the Catlin Church of Christ.
She enjoyed square dancing and was a member of Swing-N-Travelers Dance Club. She liked traveling and camping as well as truly enjoying her family and friends.
Phyllis asked there be no mourning or tears. Please go on living life as normal because she will be watching!
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Private inurnment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Community Food Pantry, c/o St. Joseph Church of Christ, 226 E. Sherman St., St. Joseph, IL 61873. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling arrangements.