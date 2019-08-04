BENTON — Phyllis Jean Malkovich, 91, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Benton. She was born in St. Louis on Oct. 2, 1927, and was raised on a farm south of Benton by her paternal grandparents, John and Rosa Marie (Schrade) Minier.
Phyllis graduated from Benton Township High School in 1944. She married Joseph (Joe) Malkovich on Dec. 10, 1946. They had six children during their marriage. Phyllis spent much of her time as a wife, mother and homemaker, staying at home and caring for her family.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Malkovich; two children, Jan Williams and Michael Malkovich; and a daughter-in-law, Diana Malkovich.
She is survived by four children, John Victor (Tracey) Malkovich, Mark (Apryl) Malkovich, Tony Malkovich and Tom Malkovich; a son-in-law, Guy Williams; along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation services were held Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Leffler Funeral Home, Benton. Private graveside services were held Monday, July 15, 2019, at Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery, Benton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Benton Ministerial Alliance or The Salvation Army. lpfuneralhome.com/446/Phyllis-Malkovich-Memorial.