PAXTON — Phyllis Marie McCreary, 78, of Paxton passed away at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Steve Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Phyllis was born June 11, 1943, in Bloomington, the daughter of Elton and Velda Jordan Bane. She married Daniel McCreary on Dec. 1, 1976, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1993.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Eckley of Loda and Jeff (Liz Boland) Eckley of rural Paxton; two grandchildren, Dean (Britney) Eckley of Greenville, Mich., and LuCretia Eckley of Paxton; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Dillon, Camille Eckley and Coralie Eckley, all of Greenville, Mich.; one brother, Elbert “Bud” Bane of Gibson City; one sister, Jessie Lou Matura of Edgewood, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel McCreary; a son, Douglas Eckley; a grandson, Luke Eckley; one sister; and two brothers.
Phyllis received her LPN nursing license from Parkland College in Champaign. She worked at the Ford County Nursing Home and Heartland Healthcare in Paxton, then went to work at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana for 18 years.
Phyllis was a member of Loda United Methodist Church. She had been a den mother for Cub Scouts and a leader of the Loda Methodist Youth Group.
Phyllis enjoyed cooking and baking and had made many special-occasion cakes. She was an avid collector of angels. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.