SOUTH ELGIN — Phyllis Menzer, 83, of South Elgin, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at White Oaks at Spring Street in South Elgin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church. Pastor Gene Turner will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Phyllis was born April 25, 1937, in Haworth, N.J., the daughter of C. Peter and Helen (Roper) Schaefer. She married Richard G. Menzer on April 26, 1958, in Bergenfield, N.J. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Carin (Brad) Rodemoyer of Western Springs, Eric (Leanna) Menzer of Sycamore and Ginny (Mike) Tabb of Dwight; seven grandchildren, Breelyn Corzine, Carsten Menzer, Caroline Menzer, Brian Rodemoyer, Taylor Brooks, Kyle Osterbur and Lane Osterbur; one great-grandchild, Makayla Osterbur; and one brother, George (Joan) Schaefer of Triangle, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Peter Schaefer; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Schaefer.
Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church, the church choir and United Methodist Women.
She went to Dumont High School in New Jersey. Phyllis worked in New York city until the birth of her first child. Phyllis also worked for several years at the State Bank of St. Joseph.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph United Methodist Church.
