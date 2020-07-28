CHAMPAIGN — Phyllis Ann Moss, 73, of Champaign passed away on Friday (July 24, 2020).
She was born Jan. 27, 1947, at Decatur and Macon County Hospital in Decatur, and was the daughter of Charles and Isabella (Beeson) Van Wagoner. She married Charles Steven Moss on May 18, 1996, in Danville.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 24 years; daughter, Tammy Morgan, and her husband, Steve Morgan, of Indiana; son, Robby Davis, and girlfriend, Liz Perry; daughter-in-law, Patty McCafferty of Illinois; and son, Mike Davis, and his wife, Laurie Davis, of Texas. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Heather (and Jesse) Buckley, Taylor Weed, Laci Davis (and Chad Ziegler), Allison Weed, Jordan Weed, Tyler Davis, Braden Davis, Kassie Davis and Ashlynn Davis. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Vincent “Vinnie” (8), Myles (6), Jesse (4) and Amelia (2).
Other survivors include stepchildren, sons Jason Moss and Nathan Moss, daughters Amanda Moss and Stephanie Perrette and husband Jim Perrette, along with their five children, Christopher, Stephen, Joshua, Holly and Katie, and one great-grandchild, Nathan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Marie Campbell of Decatur.
Phyllis attended Decatur MacArthur High School. Following her 1991 graduation from Parkland Nursing School, she was employed as a registered nurse in hospitals and clinics, including St. Mary Corwin Hospital in Pueblo, Colo., Carle Hospital in Urbana and Coventry Health Care in Champaign. After retirement, she dedicated her time to family and caring for others in private home health care.
She attended Philo Road Church of Christ and helped with serving one another, hosted small groups, worked with ladies’ ministries, and was a great encourager. She loved her seasons, especially Christmas with her many Christmas trees that she decorated with family heirlooms. Regardless if you were family or not, you always had a stocking waiting for you.
A memorial will be held on July 29, 2020, at Philo Road Church of Christ at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made out to Philo Road Church of Christ, 2601 S. Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802.
Online condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.