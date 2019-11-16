SAVOY — Phyllis Mae Oschwald, née Caskey, 91, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home in Savoy.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Jeff Caithamer will officiate. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Savoy.
Phyllis was born July 16, 1928, in Topeka, Kan., a daughter of Gerald Melvin Caskey and Helen Catherine Caskey, née Eakes. She married William Robert Oschwald on Aug. 26, 1951, in Springfield. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her four sons, Joe (Gaila) Oschwald of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, John (Laura) Oschwald of Mahomet, Jeff (Jill) Oschwald of Fenton, Mo., and Jim (Dale Murphy) of Phoenix; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Johnson of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; two dear sisters-in-law, Lois Oschwald of Springfield and Anna May Fawns of Williamsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Two sisters, Donna Bottorff and Martha Peratt, preceded her in death.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker extraordinaire who made her house truly a home for her family. She remained a very giving and active volunteer, especially as a member of the Champaign County Nursing Home Auxiliary, well into her 90th year. She was a longtime member of the MI Club, University of Illinois Extension, her knitting club and her Friday "Lunch Bunch" and more recently served as a member of the board at The Windsor of Savoy.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign, where she was an active member of the Mary-Martha Society, served as VBS Director several years and contributed in countless other ways. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, bowling, bridge and fishing (camping, not so much), and was a devoted fan of the Illini and the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, she will be remembered as a woman who loved her husband and family and made the best caramel pecan rolls in the world.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, or Carle Cancer Center, Urbana.
