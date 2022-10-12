FARMER CITY — Phyllis Roberta Turpin Birch, 86, of Farmer City passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Bridle Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care Center, Mahomet.
Phyllis was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Farmer City to Elmer and Viona Brennan Turpin. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. While attending a church dance in Clinton at age 18, she met her future husband, Vaughn Birch. They were married for time and all eternity on Oct. 15, 1954, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have six children.
She is survived and remembered by five children, Kenneth A. Birch of Oak Creek, Wis., Karen L. Lee of Harrison, Ark., Kristie J. Birch of Farmer City, Keith J. Birch (Eileen) of Grants Pass, Ore., and Kevin W. Birch (Kim) of Westerville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Turpin Hayes (Jack) of Monticello; and a brother, Max Turpin (Karen) of St. George, Utah.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Birch, on Feb. 18, 2021; her parents, Elmer Turpin and Viona Brennan Turpin; a brother, Mark Matthew Turpin; and a daughter, Kathy Sue Birch.
A visitation will occur from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 604 W. Windsor Road, Champaign, conducted by Bishop Jason Hirschi of the Mahomet Ward. Burial will follow immediately in Nixon Township Cemetery, Weldon.
Phyllis lived in Farmer City her entire life, where she and her husband raised their six children. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. Phyllis drove a school bus for Farmer City-Mansfield and later Blue Ridge school districts for more than 25 years. She also worked for Southland Corporation in Champaign for 15 years.
She loved her family and taught her children and grandchildren many life lessons. She supported her daughter Kathy in many Special Olympics activities. She was instrumental in her three sons and a daughter serving as full missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where they served in Utah, Australia, South Carolina and the Philippines. She also had a great influence on her children marrying in the temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The family expresses gratitude to Carle Foundation Hospital doctors, Bridle Brook Assisted Living, Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mahomet Ward members and for good friends and neighbors.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics Illinois, 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761, or support.specialolympics.org.