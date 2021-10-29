CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Composed in loving memory of Phyllis Jean Robinson Seaman, born Feb. 19, 1925.
She has completed her 96-year journey on this earth and has joined in passing with her husband, Bert (Bill) Seaman; brothers and best friends, Bruce Robinson and David Robinson; son, Kevin Seaman; nephews, Kenneth Robinson and Charles (Sandy) Robinson; great-grandbaby, Clayton West; and sons-in-law, Gregory West and Patrick Clifford.
We who remain honor her legacy: children, Alexa Clifford, Marcia West, Kent Seaman (Becky Walton), widow of Kevin Seaman (Becky Clark), Karl Seaman (Tracy Smith); grandchildren, Josh West (Angie Christensen), Erin Clifford, Jackie Bergstrom (Travis), Keely Schneider (Cory), Kody Seaman (Emily Powley), Kyle Seaman (Miccah Bartley); great-grandchildren, Reece, Aiden Bristowe, Brendan Schneider, and Carter West.
“Gee Gee” started her life as the daughter of an Irish immigrant father (Alexander Robinson) and a Scottish mother (Janette MacIntyre) living in Chicago. After WWII and two years at Millikin University, she married her Marine husband. They moved to Champaign, where he attended the University of Illinois on the GI Bill. She became a housewife and a stay-at-home mom.
As a widow, Phyllis moved in 1980 with her teenage son to Fort Myers, Fla., where her mother and brother, David, and his family lived. She found a job, a home in Jamaica Bay, and a Floridian lifestyle she loved.
Once retired, Phyllis traveled frequently. She led an active life that she invited everyone to visit and share. Family events and get-togethers, musical theater performances, Chicago Cubs baseball games, many friends, and a voluminous amount of bridge games kept her sharp and alert. She is greatly loved and will be missed.
Donations to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909, will be appreciated in response to their kindness and comfort toward our loved one.