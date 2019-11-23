CHAMPAIGN — Phyllis Wickert Rogers, 73, of Champaign passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Litchfield, Illinois, the daughter of Dr. Philip R. and Gwen (Costley) McNamara.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Rogers of Champaign; her mother, Gwen McNamara Floreth of Peoria; her devoted daughters, Marcy (Tim) Sigler of St. Joseph and Allison (Michael) Boatright of Champaign; four stepchildren, Catherine (John) Pixton of Katy, Texas, and Bruce Rogers Jr., David Rogers and Christine Rogers, all of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Breanna Wickert of Champaign, Blake Wickert of Gilbert, Ariz., Kindal, Brady and Braxton Boatright of Champaign, John Patrick and Michael Pixton of Katy, Texas, and Clayton Sigler of St. Joseph; and four sisters, Anne (Brad) Hantla of Litchfield, Meg (Lowell) Ray of Peoria, Nancy (Nick) Ciaccio of Champaign and Lisa (Rick) Wagner of Belleville, along with five nephews and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Philip McNamara, and her son, Matthew Philip Wickert.
Phyllis graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964 and from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in education. She later received her nursing degree from Parkland College, followed by a master's degree in Health Care Administration from St. Francis University.
Her 30-year career in health care included administrative roles at Carle Clinic and McKinley Health Center. She strove for excellence in patient care and instilled that mission in her staff. Phyllis was passionate about nursing and served as the head of the parish nurse program at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana for a number of years.
Her family and friends will remember her contagious smile and her enthusiastic and outgoing personality.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, preceded by a rosary at 3:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana.
In memory of her devotion to nursing, the family requests donations to the Phyllis Rogers Nursing Scholarship Fund in care of Busey Bank.
Condolences can be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.