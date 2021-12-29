BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Phyllis Marie Ruzycki, 97, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sturgill Hospice House, Brooksville.
Phyllis was born March 22, 1924, in Watertown, Mass., a daughter of Walter Bryant and Mabel (Morash) Wicks.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Landeck (Joe) of Villa Grove; son, David Simons (Diane) of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; three grandchildren, Lance Landeck (Annette) of Newman, Joey Lynn Sexton of Odell and Jason Simons of Weeki Wachee. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Lyndsey Jenkins (Nate) of Avon, Ind., Jordan Landeck (Adam Held) of St. Louis and Tyrah and Trevor Sexton, both of Odell; two great-great-grandchildren, Nash and Noah Jenkins of Avon; and one niece, Nancy Bastjan of Sherwood, Wis.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents; two sisters, Betty Vaughn and Elayne Gambrill; and one brother, Robert Bryant.
During WWII, Phyllis worked in an airplane plant in California and spent many years in the Midwest. She loved a challenge and handled many repair and construction projects herself. She also liked to square dance and hear stories about her family.
Phyllis is interred at Spring Hill Memorial Garden, Spring Hill, Fla.