URBANA — Phyllis Louise Scaff, 96, of Urbana passed away at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A private graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Pastor Robert Freeman officiated.
Phyllis was born in Newman on Aug. 15, 1922, to parents Roy and Eava (Skidmore) Vaught. They preceded her in death, as did four sisters and three brothers.
On Oct. 7, 1945, Phyllis married Wilbur Scaff in Urbana. He passed away March 25, 1989.
She is survived by her children, Gary Lee Scaff (daughter-in-law, Suzanne Scaff) of Urbana and Patricia Ann Johnston-Casserly (son-in-law, Larry Casserly) of Nevada City, Calif. Other survivors include five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was a graduate of Champaign High School. During World War II, Phyllis worked at a defense plant in Chicago that made radios for the B-17 bomber. Later, she worked as a receiving clerk for Carson Pirie Scott. She was also president and treasurer of the United Federation of Postal Workers Auxiliary.
Phyllis was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Urbana. In addition, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Urbana. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.