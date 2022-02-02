PESOTUM — Phyllis Marie Schumacher Schweighart, 87, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 31, 2022) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Phyllis was born March 3, 1934, in rural Monticello, a daughter of Edmund H. and Henrietta (Jarboe) Schumacher. She married Eugene W. “Bill” Schweighart on July 31, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Pesotum, where they were members until the church closed in 2004. Since then, they have been members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pesotum.
Bill passed away March 12, 2019; Bill and Phyllis were married 64½ years.
Phyllis and Bill had five children, and four of them survive, Debra (Hal) Bingaman of Tolono, Keith Schweighart of Champaign, Lyle (Lorri) Schweighart of Pesotum and Glenn Schweighart of Pesotum. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Michelle Kiesewetter of Bloomington, Matt (Liz) Kiesewetter of North Kingstown, R.I., Sara Bingaman of Tolono, Craig (Laurel) Bingaman of Normal and Jessica Schweighart of West Lafayette, Ind.; six great-grandchildren, Eric, Colton, Khloe, Emily, Allison and Eleanor; sisters-in-law, Kay Schumacher of Farmer City and Shirley Schweighart of Champaign; and many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Pamela Kiesewetter; two brothers, John Schumacher and Pete Schumacher; and three sisters, Ruth Schweighart, Janice Godsell and Diana Hettinger.
Phyllis was active in the Altar and Rosary Society at St Joseph’s Church and was president of the society for two years.
She was an election judge in Pesotum Township for more than 25 years. She was also a member of Pesotum Women’s Euchre Club for several years.
Phyllis enjoyed sewing, and when the children were young, she made clothes for them and herself. She liked doing all kinds of crafts, including flower arranging.
She also helped her husband on the farm, hauling grain to the elevator and driving the tractor working the ground.
Phyllis always enjoyed the holidays when all the children and grandchildren came for dinner.
A private funeral Mass will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, rural Pesotum, with Father Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Pesotum.
Memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pesotum or DSC (Developmental Services Center of Champaign County). Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.