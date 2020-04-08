URBANA — Phyllis Ann Teems, 81, of Champaign passed away on Friday (April 3, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. She was born on Nov. 3, 1938, the daughter of Harlin and Bernadeane Dalton. They precede her in death.
Survivors include her brothers, Ed Dalton and George (Dianna) Dalton; her children, Robin (Karl) Lewis, Lori (Bill) Cruzan, Tom (Suzie) Teems and Dawn (Mason) Armstrong; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was a follower of Jesus Christ and her friends and family rejoice in knowing she is now in his presence. Her favorite Bible verses were Romans 8:38-39.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, Ill., has been entrusted with arrangements. Per Phyllis’ wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Please join Phyllis’ family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.