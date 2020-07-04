CHAMPAIGN — Phyllis Mae Flanigan Tyler, 93, of Champaign passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lenoir Woods, Columbia, Mo.
Phyllis was the daughter of Darl Darst Flanigan and Alva Claude Flanigan, who preceded her in death on March 21, 1927. She was married to Arthur L. Tyler, who also preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were four sisters, Vesta Flanigan Backer, Mary Flanigan Peterson, Alta Flanigan Mahr and Erma Flanigan; and a brother, Walter Flanigan.
Surviving are a son, Steven L. Tyler (Carol) of Champaign; twin daughters, Barbara Tyler Henderson (Joe) of Columbia, Mo., and Deborah Tyler Lorenc (Dan) of Springfield; five grandchildren, Drew Tyler (Rhonda), Jenna Tyler Perkins (Kyle), Laura Tyler Lord (Rob), Amy Lorenc Delcomyn (Michael) and Emily Lorenc Sidloski (Sid); and 12 great-grandchildren, Jack Tyler, Lucy Tyler, Luke Perkins, Bennett Perkins, Oliver Perkins, Caleb Lord, Porter Lord, Audrey Delcomyn, Ian Delcomyn, Keira Sidloski, Charlotte Sidloski and Tyler Sidloski.
Phyllis was born on March 21, 1927, in Champaign, and graduated from Champaign Senior High School. She moved to Chicago to help her sister after high school due to World War II and met her husband, Arthur. She married Art on June 28, 1947, and they relocated to Champaign.
Besides raising her family, she loved to spend time at their vacation home in northern Wisconsin with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved traveling, reading, doing puzzles and spending hours stitching quilts and gifts.
Phyllis was a Cub Scout leader, involved in Girl Scouts, an election judge, a member of the Carle Auxiliary and a longtime member of Elizabeth Circle as part of her lifetime membership in the First United Methodist Church in Champaign.
A family graveside service is being arranged during this difficult time.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820. Online condolences may be made at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.