FLORA — Phyllis Mae Vail, 85, of Flora passed away Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Flora Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
She was born July 27, 1935, in Geff, the daughter of Joseph Martin and Addie Ozella (Plumley) Eckelberry. She was united in marriage to Edwin “Ed” Arkel Vail on Nov. 3, 1951, in Flora, and together they shared 52 years of marriage until his death Feb. 10, 2004.
Phyllis was baptized at Red Brush Christian Church and was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and time spent traveling with Ed to Texas during the winters. Her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren, and she will be remembered as a dedicated CNA and caregiver.
She is survived by a son, Dennis (Carla) Vail of Pesotum; two daughters, Christine (Jim) Hallett of Savannah, Tenn., and Patsy White of Effingham; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rhesa Eckelberry of Flora; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Vail; a son, Jeffrey Vail; a son-in-law, Barry White; a grandson, James Robert Hallett; brothers, Joseph Robert Eckelberry, Edward Lee Eckelberry, Clifford Ray Eckelberry, James Oren Eckelberry, William Olen Eckelberry and Kenneth Eckelberry; and sisters, Marjorie Kirkman, Melba Rowden and Thelma Furlow.
A graveside ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Bunker Cemetery, Rinard, with George Coble officiating. Those attending are asked to arrive directly at the cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Clay County Hospice or Golden Circle Nutrition Program and will be accepted through the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence, visit frankandbright.com.