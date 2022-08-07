URBANA — URBANA — Phyllis (Brown) Van Diver, 97, of Oldsmar, Fla., formerly of Urbana, passed from this life into eternal life on June 12, 2022, at Suncoast Hospice Care Center, Palm Harbor, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.
Affectionately known as “Phiddie” to her family and friends, she was born on Nov. 6, 1924, in Urbana, the daughter of Warren Howe Brown and Mary Frances (Beulah) Brown. She married John Van Diver of California in July 1967, and they shared a wonderful marriage of over 37 years until his passing in 2005.
Survivors include her stepchildren and several nieces and nephews in central Illinois. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gaylord Brown.
Phyllis graduated from Urbana High School in 1942, and was a proud graduate and alumnus of the University of Illinois, Class of 1946. While at the UI, she participated in a variety of activities including membership in Chi Omega sorority.
She was a beloved elementary school educator for much of her life, with the greatest tenure in the Watkinsville, Ga., area. Phyllis experienced many wonderful travel adventures during her lifetime. As a child, she had a memorable moment when she met First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in Urbana, representing the Girl Scouts of America. In addition to the deep love she held for her family and friends, she also cherished cooking, the color purple, golfing with her husband “Van,” all Tampa Bay professional sports, and her dogs (most recently chihuahuas Cookie and Spotty). She was a sweet woman; a beautiful, loving, and caring sole.
Her passing has left a hole in our hearts, but we are comforted Lord that you have received the soul of Phyllis with your all-embracing love; we will miss and cherish her memory and reflect on who she was and the good deeds she did on this earth.