ROSSVILLE — Phyllis Marie Vandervort, 88, of Rossville passed away at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
She was born Nov. 17, 1931, in Rossville, the daughter of Lawrence “Cy” and Bonnie (Kilbury) Austin. She married Donald Eugene “Gene” Vandervort on July 30, 1950, at the Rossville Church of Christ. He survives.
Also surviving are her twin daughters, Sharon (Jim) York of Rossville and Karen (Jim) Skinner of Danville; two grandsons, Jamie York and Shaun (fiancee, Kourtney) York; three granddaughters, Heather (Tim) Cottingham, Lisa (Jason) Miller and Carrie (Brodie) Krause; 12 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Austin, Sophia, Dalton, Luka, Cameron, Cierra (Matt), Morgan, Owen, Hayden, Lexie and Lilly; four great-great-grandchildren, Ryder, Eli, Gray and Knox; one sister-in-law, Delcena Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lawrence Austin Jr.; infant brother; and one nephew, Cy Austin.
Phyllis graduated from Rossville High School in 1950 and was the homecoming queen and the DAR recipient. Shortly after her marriage to Gene, he was drafted into the Army and served in Korea. They were married for 69 years and raised their family in Rossville.
She was a longtime member of the Rossville Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school to primary children years ago. She worked several places over the years, including cook at Rossville-Alvin High School and Grade School, CBS factory in Hoopeston and the local grocery store in Rossville.
She spent 26-plus years at the Towne Center County Market in Danville as a cashier and retired from there. She called them her second family.
Her hobbies were family. She and Gene loved them all so much and spent a lot of time attending sports and activities of their girls and grandchildren.
Phyllis was very kindhearted, loving and generous and loved to laugh. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Due to the health circumstances, a private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Nephrotic Syndrome Association.
To express sympathy to the family, please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com, where you can leave an online condolence or send flowers to the family.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.