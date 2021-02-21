FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Phyllis Quick Williams, loving wife, beloved mother, adored grandma and nana, formerly of Atwood and Friendswood, Texas, passed away in Flatonia, Texas, on her birthday, Feb. 9, 2021. She was 87 years old and had suffered with dementia.
Phyllis was born in Tuscola, the sixth of seven children born to Hulda Greve Quick and Walter Quick Sr. Phyllis graduated from Brocton High School and Illinois Commercial College in Champaign. She married James (Jim) G. Williams on June 20, 1953, and they resided in Atwood until Jim accepted a transfer to Texas in November 1969, where they took up residence in Friendswood. Phyllis remained a devoted wife to Jim for 48 years until his death in 2001.
Phyllis was an employee of FISD and the City of Friendswood tax office for 23 years before retiring. Phyllis was a member of Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood and for many years was an active member of the Queen Bee Quilters.
Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Helen Barrett and Pat Reeley, and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Quick and Ruth Ann Vandeventer, all of Illinois; four daughters, Susan Bauch and husband Alan of Houston, Kathy Grimsrud and husband Jim of Flatonia, Janet Miller and husband Hollis of La Grange and Lori Threlkeld and husband Albert of Flatonia; a son, Michael Williams and wife Kimberly of Friendswood; 11 grandchildren, Eric Bauch (Brooke), Taylor Bauch, Philip Bauch, Mark Bauch, Brian Grimsrud (Danielle), Jeff Grimsrud (Laura), Mary Jane Britt (Blake), Ana Crader (Eric), Kristen Threlkeld, Matthew Williams and Gracie Williams; five great-grandchildren whom she so cherished, Hunter Britt, Mary Ellison Britt, Addison Crader, Ethan Grimsrud and Emory Bauch; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Mary Queen Catholic Church, Friendswood. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be available for viewing on the Mary Queen Catholic Church Facebook page.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice Brazos Valley and her dedicated caregiver, Katy Freytag, for their exceptional care.
Memorial donations may be made to Queen Bee Quilters in care of Mary Queen Catholic Church, or Hospice Brazos Valley at hospicebrazosvalley.org/donate.