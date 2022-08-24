BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Ann Wills, 79, of Bloomington, died of dementia Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) at home.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvert-Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
She was born May 19, 1943, in Bloomington, a daughter of John and Mary Robinson of Arrowsmith. She married Edgar W. (Bill) Wills on Jan. 21, 1962, at Grace Baptist Church, Mahomet.
Survivors include her husband; three children, Teri (Jon) Sandage of Bloomington, Rick (Judy) Wills of Lexington and Mike Wills of Bloomington; a brother, Robert Robinson of Normal; a sister-in-law, Chare Robinson of Saybrook; five grandchildren, Brandon (Elizabeth), Brent (Robyn) and Brooke Holtz and Colton Sandage and Dylan Hartzold; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Norma Withers Mackey; and two brothers, Donald and John (Bus) Robinson.
She graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School and attended Illinois Commercial College in Urbana. She retired in 1996 after 20 years with State Farm Insurance Co. when she became afflicted with multiple sclerosis. Dementia struck about 10 years ago.