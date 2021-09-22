NEWMAN — Phyllis A. Woolverton, 79, of Newman passed away peacefully on Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home with Pastor Kristin Godlin officiating. We ask you to wear masks at these services.
Phyllis was born on April 20, 1942, to Lola (Byers) Shotts and Paul Shotts, in Urbana, and was raised in Champaign-Urbana. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1960.
She married her best friend, Andy Woolverton, on April 16, 1994, in Broadlands; he survives.
Phyllis is also survived by two sons, Jeff (Jo) Stierwalt and Greg (Tina) Stierwalt; one daughter, Kelly Collins; two stepdaughters, Samantha Rice and Melanie Tippett; one stepson, James Woolverton; eight grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Stierwalt, Justin (Betsy) Stierwalt, Chet (Devon) Little, Jaron (Kalyn) Hodson, Mackenzie (Tyler) Jaenicke, Amber (Josh) Kingery, Tyler (Mariah) Stierwalt and Tori (Trevor) Stierwalt; two stepgranddaughters, Bailey and Gillian Rice; 11 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Reaghan, Rylen, Rhorie, Jacalyn, Kendall, Ethan, Matthew, Elizabeth, Wyatt and Evynn; one brother, Bob (Deb) Shotts; and two nephews, Adam (Amanda) Shotts and Aaron (Crystal) Shotts.
Phyllis retired from Rogards Office Plus in April 2004 after 10 years of service. She always enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on any occasion. She also loved her neighbors and friends in Newman. She enjoyed watching NHRA drag racing and NASCAR, along with NBA basketball with her husband, Andy. She was also a fan of Illini basketball and football.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSF Hospice, 1501 Interstate Drive, Suite C, Champaign, IL 61822.