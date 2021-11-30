URBANA — Phyllis Anne Zink-Schwenk, formerly Phyllis Hayes, 73, of Urbana, IL passed Wednesday at 12:30 pm, November 24, 2021 at home surrounded by loving family.
Phyllis was born in Louisville, IL February 13, 1948 to John Calvin and Rochelle C. (Colclasure) Zink. She earned her Masters of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1994. She retired from the University of Illinois after serving as an Assistant Director of Student Affairs.
Phyllis was a Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR) as a direct ancestral descendant of a Revolutionary War patriot and was also a Mayflower Descendant through direct lineage to eight of the original Pilgrims. Phyllis created and maintained an extensive record of family ancestry leading to the induction of several family members into the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
Her participation in the community work of the DAR included attending naturalization ceremonies where she welcomed immigrants as citizens into our great country. She is in the photograph in the ‘Weekend Extra’ section of the News-Gazette, November 6-7, 2021.
Phyllis was a behind-the-scenes, extremely caring person always thinking about and working to enrich the lives of others. She was also a quiet but fiery activist in support of democracy and social justice, especially women’s rights, often attending local rallies and protests.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Lois Jean Zink, S. June Zink, and E. Catherine Zink; brothers Charles Hackett, James Hackett, Donnie Zink, and Richard Zink; nephew Steven Smith and; niece Joni Zink-Hueckstaedt.
She is survived by her husband, David Schwenk of Urbana; daughter Christine D. Hayes of Urbana; two sisters Gloria Wattles (Kenny) of Bible Grove IL and Louisa Zink-Komocar (John) of Beach Park IL; and brother John ‘Bud’ Zink (Caroline) of Louisville IL.
Also surviving are nieces and nephews Janet Zink, Cathy Billingsley (Rick), Pamela Zink, Scott Smith (Jim), Johnny Zink (Shelly), Brian Wattles (Nicola), Joshua Zink (Jennifer), and John Wattles (Sarah), along with many great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Phyllis chose cremation with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Please consider a gift in Phyllis’ memory to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute, at Carle Hospital Urbana, which played a significant role during her 14-year mostly successful battle with Carcinoid. The McGriff & Triplett Funeral Home in Louisville IL is assisting the family with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook online or share a memory please visit www.mcgriffandtriplettfh.com.