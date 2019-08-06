CHATHAM — Piper Isabel Lewis, the infant daughter of Daniel and Allie Little Lewis, was born and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Allie Lewis of Chatham; grandparents, Mary and Dave Lagemann of Pearl, Chris and Sonya Little of Pittsfield and Timothy and Kimberly Lewis of Mahomet; and aunts and uncles, Adam (wife Tricia) Little, Nicole (husband John) Csordas and Kaitlin Lewis.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Chatham Area Public Library, 600 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629. For more information on giving, please visit chathamlib.org/donations.
The family of Piper Isabel Lewis is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.