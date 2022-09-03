URBANA — Predrag “Pega” Hrnjak, 70, passed away at home.
Pega was born to parents Ruzica and Stojan in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (present-day Serbia). He earned his D.Sc. from the University of Belgrade, where he rose to the rank of associate professor. He joined the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Department of Mechanical Engineering and Science in 1993, where he became Stoecker Faculty Fellow and Distinguished Research Professor, serving as the director of the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Center (ACRC), an Industry/University Cooperative Research Center founded by the U.S. National Science Foundation. During his time at UIUC, Pega mentored nearly 120 students to graduate degrees, with more than 30 completing a doctorate. His students have gone on to leadership positions in industry, national labs and public service and to careers in the academy — all around the world.
Pega was internationally recognized for his technical leadership, and along with being a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Fellow of the American Society of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Engineers and Fellow of the Society of Automotive Engineers, Pega was named Academician of the Academy of Engineering Sciences of Serbia, and he received the Ritter von Rittinger Award (2008), the Gustav Lorentzen Medal (2011), the J&E Hall Medal (2012) and the ASHRAE Holladay Distinguished Fellow Award (2019).
In 2003, Pega founded Creative Thermal Solutions, and what began as a “garage business” grew under his tireless leadership to the state-of-the-art, 100,000-sqare-foot research facility it is today. Between the ACRC and CTS, Pega managed to incubate a critical mass of enthusiastic researchers, engineers and support staff of close to 100 people working simultaneously on the sustainable HVAC&R technologies he was so passionate about.
He married Ivana Bodulic in 1990, and they have one daughter together, Zona, born in 2001. Together, they sailed around the Adriatic Sea on a sailboat he built and traveled to over 30 countries.
Pega embodied endless energy to help and inspire those around him, both professionally and personally. His students knew him as a devoted mentor who could be reached at any hour of the night and his colleagues as someone who felt no problem was too big to be solved with a creative solution. To family and friends, he always had an intriguing and complex topic to discuss over a glass of wine and time to listen and share advice.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.