TOLONO — Preston S. Taylor, 36, of Tolono passed away Sunday (Sept. 4, 2022).
There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Homer Funeral and Cremation Services, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Preston was born in Urbana on Sept. 18, 1985, to Jeff Taylor and Carleen Rogers.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff Taylor of Sidney and Carleen Taylor of Homer; brother, Colin Taylor of North Carolina; and beloved dog, Ruffy.
Preston was a union plumber (UA Local 149) at A&R Mechanical Contractors in Urbana. He enjoyed snowmobiling, off-roading and just living life to the fullest. Preston was known for his selfless service.
The family would like to extend grateful thanks to his work brothers and friends. They would also like to acknowledge the kind words from friends and acquaintances and a special thank you to Tatman’s Towing.