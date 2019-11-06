DANVILLE — Priscilla Givens of Danville died at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Pastor Thomas W. Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. A public viewing is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.