PAXTON — Priscilla A. “Pat” Ross, 87 of Paxton, died at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton, with Father Dong VanBui officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed; please bring your mask.
Pat was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Lowell, Mass., the daughter of Wendell C. and Alyce F. LaChance MacDonald. She married Normand I. Ross on Feb. 9, 1952, at St. Patrick’s Church, Nashua, N.H. He survives.
Along with her husband Norm, she is survived by two daughters, Judy (Terry) Glazik of Rantoul and Cheri (Ralph) Esgar of Champaign; one son, Ken (Sally) Ross of Grand Haven, Mich.; six grandchildren, Amy Leng, Stacy Couch, Lindsey (Chris) Hart, Carey Jacobs, Morgan Ross and Owen Ross; 10 great-grandchildren, Marin, Nora and Ben Leng, Cylie and Elle Couch, Mara and Taylor Hart, Allison, Chase and Madi Jacobs; and one sister, Ruby Carter of Spokane Valley, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Pat was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton, and had always been very involved in the life of the church, including the choir and C.C.W. She taught C.C.D. classes for many years and was the coordinator for the Red Cross Bloodmobile several years.
Along with being a full-time homemaker, she worked at Bob and Hattie’s, Juanita’s and The Flower Cart, all of Paxton, and was also an interior decorator.
Her hobbies included sewing, quilting and gardening. The thing she loved most was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Malachy School, Rantoul, or Pheasants Forever, P.O. Box 70, Paxton.