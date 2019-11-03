SAVOY — R. Bruce Carroll, 92, of Savoy died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with family and friends by his side.
Bruce was born April 12, 1927, in Garrett Township, to Emil and Mabel (Smothers) Carroll. He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings, Mary Ellen, Georgeanne, Betty, Polly, Ben and a second brother who passed away as an infant; and wife of 62 years, Madge (Eddleman) Carroll.
Bruce is survived by his three sons, Doug (Patty) and Lynn (Deborah), both of Atlanta, Ga., and Steve (Terri) of Indianapolis; and also by his three grandchildren, Brad (Kelsey) of Phoenix, Ariz., Peyton of Erie, Pa., and Luke of Indianapolis.
Bruce graduated from Atwood Township High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Marias (AO-57) in 1945-46. He played professional baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He was a civilian employee of Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and a sales representative for New England Life Insurance in Urbana before becoming personnel director at Carle Clinic in Urbana. In retirement, Bruce worked at Stone Creek Golf Course in Urbana and volunteered for Faith in Action of Champaign County.
Bruce was an active member and past congregational president of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana. He was an avid fan of Cardinals baseball and University of Illinois athletics, and he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a high school athlete.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana. The family encourages those attending to wear Cardinals or Fighting Illini attire for the occasion.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana, or to Kiwanis C-U Little League Baseball. The family wishes to thank the home health team at Diversified Healthcare Services and the Carle Foundation Hospital oncology team, as well as dear friends who assisted in Bruce’s care in recent years.
Condolences may be offered online at morganmemorialhome.com.