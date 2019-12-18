CATLIN — R. C. Hutchinson, 86, of Catlin passed away at 9:38 p.m. Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
R. C. was born June 16, 1933, in Flat Rock, to Raymond Charles and Martha Faye Caldwell Hutchinson. He married Marsha Hout on Aug. 30, 1957, in Flat Rock. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Gregory Mark (Lisa) Hutchinson of Kokomo, Ind., and Joseph Charles (Jackie) Hutchinson of Danville; one daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Liggett of Catlin; one brother, Jack (Marge) Hutchinson of Austin, Texas; one sister, Joanne McCarthy of Robinson; one sister-in-law, Sally Hutchinson of Lima, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
R.C. served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Catlin Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon and an elder. He was a past member of the Catlin Masonic Lodge. He had been in the trucking profession for 50 years, working as a clerk and later in sales, and worked for a time with Ravens Trucking Co.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Catlin Church of Christ, with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Catlin Church of Christ.
Memorials to the American Diabetes Association or Catlin Church of Christ. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.