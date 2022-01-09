URBANA — R. David Alcala, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
David was born July 11, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Anthony and Mercedes Alcala. He married Ana Yolanda Ascencio Aceves on June 28, 1967, in Guadalajara, Mexico, and spent the next 54 years devoted to her and their family. They had three children together and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Myrna Bortell; his children, David Alcala, Audrey Sack and Cory Holt; and his grandchildren, Sabrina Thorns, Ryan Sack, Tiffany Sack, Alyssa Holt and Jack Holt.
A few years after graduating from Chicago Vocational High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He spent three years (1964-67) on active duty serving as a Tanker (Armor Crewman) in units assigned to South Korea and Vietnam. After military service, David worked in a variety of professions, varying from South Chicago Steel Mill worker to autobody repair, before landing his perfect job as a police officer.
“The Old Bear,” as he became known, spent 27.5 years as an Illinois Secretary of State's Office Police Officer and retired in 2002 as an investigator. He was very proud of his military and police service and a great American.
David was a true homebody and enjoyed watching movies, shooting and collecting guns, and eating his wife’s unbelievable Mexican cooking. He loved Jesus Christ, his family and his country. He also loved animals, especially the numerous cats he shared his home with over the years.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m.
