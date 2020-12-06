EMPIRE, Mich. — (Robert) Stuart Tarr of Empire, Mich., died on Nov. 24, 2020, after a brief fight with cancer. Stuart was born in Pontiac, Mich., in 1951 and had called many midwestern towns home before building his dream retirement home in the Northern Michigan woods. In the end, he was surrounded by his family, including his wife Nina Wattenberg Tarr, son Alexander Tarr and daughter Michaela Oldfield (husband Nathan Oldfield). Stuart’s grandchildren, Harold and Rose Oldfield, had brought him great happiness in recent years.
Stuart was a renaissance man who took equal pleasure in discussing political-economy and history, his favorite baseball teams’ pitching, genealogies of American music, or which ingredients were necessary for preparing one of his famously elaborate meals. He possessed an unfathomable capacity to learn and retain information that drove him to do in-depth research on a stunning breadth of topics and to begin each day reading five domestic and international newspapers.
Stuart graduated from Urbana High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in History from Southern Illinois University, a master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Iowa, and a master’s degree in American Studies from Northern Illinois University. He completed most of his Ph.D. in American Studies at the University of Kansas before switching paths back to freelance editing.
Over his lifetime, Stuart’s skills as a wordsmith took him from local journalism, to multiple government agencies, to academic journals, and eventually to a professional and personal passion for supporting sustainable food and agriculture.
In between endless reading, writing, cooking, gardening, occasional volunteer farm labor, and research projects disguised as family-vacation road-trips, Stuart did the hard work of renovating 18 houses to create homes for his wandering family. Many of these passions live on in his children, though they know he would have crossed out much of this paragraph and written “vague” next to it in red pencil.
Stuart was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Rose Tarr, and is survived by his father James Tarr, siblings Doug Tarr, Kevin Tarr and Julie Tarr.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests gifts be made to The Whip/Backland Radio at https://www.backlandradio.com/about-backland-radio in memory of Stuart’s musical interests or to ProPublica at https://www.propublica.org in support of his commitment to journalism as the foundation of democracy.